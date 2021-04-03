 Skip to main content
Letter: Ethanol good for environment
Letter: Ethanol good for environment

Renewable Fuels Month

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks to journalists as he pumps ethanol-blend fuel in a car to raise awareness of renewable fuels month in May 2017.

 Associated Press file photo

In response to the March 24 letter to the editor titled “Perpetuating ethanol myth,” does ethanol have a positive impact on air quality? Yes, it does.

When adding 10% ethanol to petroleum-based gasoline, harmful tailpipe emissions are reduced by more than a third. E15 (Unleaded 88) increases that benefit to nearly 50%.

Clean-burning ethanol octane displaces petroleum-based octane (namely benzene, xylene and toluene), which are proven cancer causing aromatics and generate harmful volatile organic compounds. Check out FixOurFuel.com

Furthermore, transitioning from E10 to E15 would lower greenhouse gas emissions by 17.62 million tons per year, the equivalent of removing approximately 3.85 million vehicles on the road.

Our farm uses about five gallons of diesel to grow 200 bushels of corn on one acre. When this corn is fermented, the products include nearly 600 gallons of ethanol (10,000 miles worth) as well as around 100 pounds of oil for other uses, and provide over 4 tons of high-protein livestock feed. Corn plants use solar power to sequester carbon back into the soil.

The facts are the facts. Ethanol has a positive impact on our environment and our agriculture economy, all while saving consumers money at the pump.

Scott McPheeters, Gothenburg

Member, Nebraska Ethanol Board

