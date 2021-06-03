Letter: Ethanol checks all the boxes

Addressing Ron Todd-Meyer's Local View ("Change. It's what's for dinner," May 25), ethanol checks many boxes for environmental goals.

While we wait for electric vehicles to become affordable and infrastructure to be built, America’s ethanol industry is ready now to address our nation’s climate issues and support energy independence.

Transportation is the second largest contributor to greenhouse gases. Ethanol is a plant-based, natural octane source. When blended into gasoline, ethanol displaces toxic chemicals used for octane -- reducing GHG and tailpipe emissions. A 2021 Harvard study compared gas and ethanol, proving ethanol’s carbon intensity score is 46% lower than gasoline's.

Advanced technology and precision farming practices have dramatically improved the energy balance of ethanol and use of water and land. According to the USDA, one unit of energy invested in the corn ethanol production process results in 2.3 units of usable energy in the form of ethanol.