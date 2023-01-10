Letter: Erdman doesn't understand law

This letter is in response to the article on Jan. 4 regarding Sen. Steve Erdman's bill to reestablish a two-chamber legislature titled: "Constitutional amendment would end unicameral experiment in Nebraska."

For someone who's political career started in education, first as a school board member and eventual Bayard Board of Education member, Senator Erdman shows a striking ignorance, both of history and civics.

Disregarding the political motivations behind said bill, which would aim to establish an upper chamber of 31 members assigned three county districts each, the bill is clearly unconstitutional.

If the esteemed senator paid attention to the curriculum he had helped to advise and fund while serving on the Bayard Board of Education for over a decade, he'd know that in 1964 in Reynold v Sims the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that both houses of a state legislative body must by apportioned by population.

The only thing his bill would accomplish if passed would be funding the summer vacations and country club memberships for outside counsel after the ACLU sues the pants off the state when it would hypothetically enact said bill.

Senator Erdman has shown a shocking lack of either aptitude for his job as a lawmaker or a striking inability to consult the Legislature's own resources when it comes to drafting bills. Regardless, the senator would be well served to go back to Bayard and sit in on a day or two of high-school civics class.

Alex Fall, Lincoln