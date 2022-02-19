Letter: Erdman bill fails teachers

Do teachers have a poor work ethic?

That seems to be what Sen. Steve Erdman is suggesting. According to a Journal Star story, ("Bill would make Nebraska school districts start after Labor Day, end before Memorial Day," Feb. 9), he wants a compressed/shortened school year, because teacher service days mean, “Young people are also being taught they don't need to work five days a week.” This current volley is just part of his general pattern of contempt for educators.

Teachers regularly work 10 to 12 hours daily, and often on weekends. Would Erdman also say that health care or warehouse workers pulling 12-hour shifts and getting a "day off" are — to put it bluntly — lazy? Not one day teachers "get off" in the summer is unearned. They spend much of it unpaid prepping, planning, training. Scheduled service days are decidedly not “days off.” They are needed, because just like in other complex organizations, that is when teachers coordinate with colleagues and supervisors.

As for the alleged inconvenience of service days to parents: The real challenge with out-of-school days is the cost of child care, not whether it is scheduled in the summer or fall. No wonder educational leaders around the state are opposed to efforts to compress/shorten the school year. It is well known that the length of the school year is significantly related to positive educational outcomes at individual and aggregate levels (i.e., states with shorter school years fare worse).

Rather than hassling educators, Erdman could simply volunteer his own time and shadow teachers for a day or week. Of course, he might choose to shadow teachers from his own district — maybe they are the mythical beasts who allegedly work half-time for full pay? I seriously doubt it.

Regina Werum, Lincoln

