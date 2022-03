While it is sweet of Cindy Lamm to dust off all the arguments that denied us the Equal Rights Amendment (" A threat to womanhood ," March 4), women are big enough to live in an open society.

Obviously some women are more powerful in convents, women’s colleges and harems but many of us prefer equality in the larger world. If anyone thinks Lamm is right that it is men that hold us back, they should read her article again.