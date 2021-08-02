 Skip to main content
Letter: Environmental Trust must be preserved
Letter: Environmental Trust must be preserved

Farm forever

Nebraska Environmental Trust Executive Director Mark Brohman and Carol Patterson walk through a wooded ravine on the farm she owns with her husband, Ron Patterson. The Pattersons have placed conservation easements on the land through the Nebraska Land Trust.

 DAVID HENDEE/Omaha World-Herald

A true asset of our state is the Nebraska Environmental Trust. The leadership of Mark Brohman has meant that many wonderful projects have occurred for many years.

The facts are known and details have been appreciated as provided by staff. Brohman has been a true leader.

It is disturbing that politics seems to be the current and pending norm for the NET. Its mission is being diluted by people with an alternative agenda to advance personal causes.

The leadership of Mr. Brohman has been effective and essential.

It is wrong when politics strive to promote how funds are allocated by the trust and when this sordid view wants to damage something so important. There are many opinions. The reality is efficacy and responsibility, which is very obvious in the management of the NET.

Mark Brohman should continue as director of the NET and continue to be able to achieve known goals without the babble of politics.

James Ducey, Valentine

