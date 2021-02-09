 Skip to main content
Letter: Environmental Trust board falling short
Frank Shoemaker Marsh, 10.6

Little Salt Creek at Frank Shoemaker Marsh was part of a project proposed by the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department that was passed over to instead fund ethanol blender pumps. That decision prompted a lawsuit filed against the Nebraska Environmental Trust's board of directors this week.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Of the people, by the people, for the people; but apparently, Gov. Pete Ricketts' concept of the people is limited: just white males, as evidenced by his pending appointments to the Nebraska Environmental Trust Board.

His concept of the state of Nebraska seems restricted, too. His appointments have stripped the NET Board of anyone living in the western two-thirds of the state.

Finally, the governor’s appointments reflect a strange perspective of environmental policy. Two egregious examples are opposition to conservation easements by at least some members being reappointed to the NET Board and a willingness of his appointments to ignore state statute and Board policy to dole out funds for politically well-connected projects that scored low in the Board’s ranking in overall benefit to the State.

Nebraska needs and deserves better representation on the Environmental Trust board.

Steven Schafer, Lincoln

