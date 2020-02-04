Letter, 2/5: Environment taking a hit
Letter, 2/5: Environment taking a hit

Why has our governor and our state Legislature chosen to ignore the 95 EPA regulations being rolled back that keep our air, land and water safe? Why aren’t they standing up for us?

Other states are enacting laws to protect their citizens. Does the governor perhaps not realize that our crops and our livestock depend on clean water to thrive? Or maybe it’s that he does not care if we and our children have clean air to breathe or clean water to drink.

This is bringing us 50 years back in time. Oh, wait … corporations will thrive! As in everything under this administration, as long as the rich get richer, it’s all good. So why should they care about us?

Carolyn Olesen, Tecumseh

