Letter: Ensuring there's there there

Native Americans were not allowed to practice their religion until Congress passed The American Indian Religious Freedom Act of 1978. The following year Leonard CrowDog, a very respected Sicangu Lakota Medicine man, created a sweat lodge for ceremony at the Fish Farm near First and Pioneers.

The Lakota term for sweat lodge is Inipi which means "to live again." Prayers offered there draw on all the powers of the universe — earth, water, fire and air. It has offered quiet reflection to people seeking spiritual renewal for the past 43 years.

Our City Council approved the sale of the land adjacent to this ceremonial site for a housing development and strip mall. They did not include the Native community in the conversation nor consider the impact it would have on them. This is not a brick and mortar structure, but the significance of it is very powerful.

The cropland this development will be built on is owned by the Catholic Diocese. The Pope recently said he felt "sorrow and shame" for how Indigenous people were treated historically. The sale is not final yet. This is a chance to offer the land to the Native American community. Let’s call it long overdue reparations. It could be held in trust for the Indigenous community as a sanctuary. We must stop the construction that may soon destroy this sacred place.

Consider the words of Tommy Orange in, "There There": “... so much development had happened there, that the there of her childhood, the there there, was gone, there was no there there anymore … But for Native people in this country, all over the Americas, it’s been developed over, buried ancestral land, glass and concrete and wire and steel, unreturnable covered memory. There is no there there.”

Kris Ross, Lincoln

