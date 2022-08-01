 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ensure future for Social Security

Social Security Administration window sign
COURTESY PHOTO

July 30 was the 57th anniversary of the passage of Medicare and Aug. 14 will be the 87th anniversary of the passage of Social Security. These two vital programs are the best, most efficiently run government programs in existence.

For instance, Social Security spends less than 1% on administration. Yet these programs, so important to seniors and the economy of the country, are under constant attack.

Sen. Rick Scott, the chairman of the Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, is proposing legislation that will sunset all federal laws, including Social Security and Medicare, after five years, forcing Congress to try to repass them.

In this polarized country you can imagine how impossible that would be. Sen. Mitt Romney and other Republicans are proposing a misnamed law called the "Trust Act" which would establish "commissions" to make drastic cuts to these programs without debate and only an up or down vote in Congress.

We need to pass the "Social Security 2100-A Sacred Trust" act, HR 5723. This act expands Social Security and makes it solvent for the rest of this century, among other good things it accomplishes. On the anniversaries of these two crucial programs, let's celebrate by urging Congress to pass this vital legislation.

Alton Mumm, Waterloo, president, Nebraska Alliance for Retired Americans

