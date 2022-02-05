 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Enforce parking rules better

Wild Art, 08/21/2014

LINCOLN, NEB - 08/21/2014 - After waiting several hours for the rain to subside, painter Faby Camacho of OMNI Engineering prepares to stencil a handicap sign onto new asphalt on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2014, in a parking lot near 27th and Vine streets. KRISTIN STREFF/Lincoln Journal Star

 KRISTIN STREFF/Lincoln Journal Star

I am a 100% combat-disabled, retired Marine. I am unable to leave my vehicle without my wheelchair and somebody to push me. My spouse, who has a heart condition, is the one who helps me, therefore, it is imperative that we park as close as we can to the entrance until I can transfer to an electric scooter.

If my destination has no scooter available, I have to stay in my vehicle. Many times, handicapped parking spots are taken by persons that have no disability, no handicapped placard or handicapped plates. In my community, police are reluctant to issue citations even to repeat offenders.

Nebraska Statute 18-1741.01 outlines the procedures for issuing a citation for persons violating handicapped spaces. Section 2 of Nebraska Statute 18-1741.01 states, in part, that for any offense classified as a handicapped parking infraction, a handicapped parking citation may be issued by any peace officer.

It is the word "may" that should be changed to "shall" or "will" issue a citation. I am sure that many of you have friends or family members who are disabled who have had their rights violated. Please let your state senator know that you have concerns about the way the statute is worded. 

Carl Munford, Columbus

