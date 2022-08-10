 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Energy policy headed wrong way

122020-owh-new-keystonexl-pic_cm004

Pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Nebraska. The pipes are 36 inches in diameter and would be used to transport 830,000 barrels of oil a day from northern Alberta to a pipeline junction at Steele City, Nebraska.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

We went from energy independence in the previous administration to groveling to the Saudis for increased oil production. The new administration placed restrictions on new exploration and drilling, resulting in more than the doubling of gas prices and routinely tapping into emergency oil reserves in order to prevent gas prices from tripling or worse.

They killed the Keystone pipeline. We are currently taking millions of barrels of oil out of our strategic reserves stockpile and selling them to China. Confused by that? Yeah, me too.

Our transportation secretary's solution to the high gas prices is to buy electric vehicles. Being a Washingtonian, he is likely unaware that Americans being hurt the most by high gas prices can't afford electric vehicles. And he may not even be aware that the electricity to power these vehicles isn't free.

China's economy is booming as they continue to build additional coal-fired power plants, while we in America are having our economy crippled by renewable energy, green new deal, out-of-touch elitists in Washington.

Nuclear, solar and wind energy will undoubtedly have an increasing role in the future, but let's not take our economy over a cliff in a mad dash to get there. When the first Model-T rolled off the assembly line in 1908, we didn't start shooting the horses.

Fred Lupher, Lincoln

