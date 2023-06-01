I am responding to “Helmet law could be on its way out,” (May 26).

I have ridden a motorcycle over 120,000 miles and would not think of riding without a helmet.

Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair said people should be free to decide if they want to take the risk of riding without a helmet. He must realize that taxpayers of this state almost always end up paying the bill for invalids with head and cervical spine injuries of motorcycle riders.

Even though injuries can happen wearing a helmet they are much fewer and less severe if they do happen. Perhaps another amendment to the bill should be that no government money will be paid for injuries resulting from a motorcycle accident if the rider was not wearing a helmet.

Roger Meyer, M.D., Utica