Letter: End Enbridge pipeline project
Letter: End Enbridge pipeline project

Setbacks hamper pipeline industry backed by Trump

In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the Superior terminal of Enbridge Energy in Superior, Wis. Legal and political challenges and lower demand for oil during the pandemic have put the pipeline industry's future in doubt after a decade-long expansion. 

 Jim Mone, Associated Press file photo

The Journal Star front page headline on Aug. 10 states: “A 'code red for humanity,’ United Nations Issues scathing climate report.” “Earth ... in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent ... But we can avoid further levels of warming by acting on greenhouse gas emissions ....”

In the face of this clear warning, we in Lincoln Friends Meeting ask why President Biden allows the continuing construction by Enbridge of Pipeline No. 3 across the north central part of our country. The pipeline, currently under construction, is designed to carry almost 1 million barrels of tar sands oil daily from Canada to the U.S.

It will go under Indigenous lands in northern Minnesota, crossing under many rivers and streams, wetlands and wild rice beds. It has already leaked,  threatening these waters.

Tara Houska, Indigenous organizer, said: “This is a horrific failure of the government’s duty to tribal nations, to climate science, to the sacred.” Our Friends Meeting sees it as a horrific failure to protect the entire earth, as being inconsistent with the reality of climate change and a serious threat to critical sources of clean water necessary for life.

We urge a president who recognizes and cares about the reality of climate change to stop this construction immediately.

Jean L. Eden, Lincoln

