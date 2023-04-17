Kearney Public Schools has made the unfortunate decision to enact a policy that effectively bans transgender students from participating in high school sports that align with their gender identity. Like LB574 and LB575, this is another example of the culture war making its way into Nebraska communities.

Instead of making Nebraska schools a welcoming place for all students to express themselves, live freely and participate in activities with their peers, politicians are moving the state towards discrimination. 85% of LGBTQIA+ youth in Nebraska reported to the Trevor Project in 2022 that politics in this state and others were having a negative impact on their well-being. Sadly, Nebraska schools have become an extension of the battlefield in our culture war.

This culture war is not only harming individuals but harming whole communities and institutions as well. Outside extremists and well-funded special interests make hay at local board meetings, turning the usually calm and uneventful meetings of local public servants into outrage competitions.

Neighbors turn against neighbors, and local boards are divided on issues that should not be under the government’s purview in the first place. In the Legislature, any shot at real legislative changes on the many issues facing Nebraskans was killed when lawmakers chose to prioritize LB574 over the session.

Nebraska is a live-and-let-live state. Let’s end the culture war, return to our true Nebraska values and broadcast once again that the good life is for everyone.

Jayden Speed, Nehawka