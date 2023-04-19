I have known Vanessa Emlich for more than 12 years. She is more than qualified to serve on the Lincoln Airport Authority Board through her experience, skills and dedication to the community.

She has spent the last 20-plus years of her career helping to build programs that help to support her community using her skills in resource coordination and collaboration.

As a business owner and libertarian, I believe in her approach to helping the airport succeed. She wants to focus on private-sector partnerships and collaboration because she sees the value and potential financial benefits for businesses.

She has a mind for innovation and analytics, which will be needed to build these partnerships and help the airport succeed with its latest ventures. She also knows more about the airline and travel industry than anyone I know.

Her passion is to make sure that people have access to the rest of the country and world. I am certain that Vanessa's diverse background and abilities will make her an excellent addition to the Airport Authority Board.

Jeromie Luginbill, Lincoln