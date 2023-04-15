In the more than a decade I've known her, Airport Authority candidate Vanessa Emlich has never done anything subpar. I've had both the pleasure to work under and beside her leadership, and in both instances she worked with integrity, grit and compassion. She has proven analytical and critical thinking skills and does her best to see both sides of every story.

If you know Vanessa, you know she's very well traveled. She's lived abroad, in other parts of the country, and even other parts of Nebraska. She's a natural explorer -- jet-setting to far away places like Thailand, Israel, South Africa and Germany.

She's seen the inside of more airports than most people in this city and believes she can help make ours the best it can be.

Even though she's traveled near and far, she still chooses to call Lincoln home. She cares about this city and, if elected, will work so the rest of us can travel, for work or for play, so we, too, can appreciate it more when we return home.

Danielle Smith, Lincoln