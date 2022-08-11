Letter: Electoral College reform needed

In the 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump and his allies attempted to overturn the election and force a desired result contrary to the will of voters.

Some of these efforts were to exploit the weaknesses in an old law, the Electoral College Act of 1887. For those unfamiliar, the ECA was adopted to clarify the rules and procedures of counting and certifying electoral votes in a presidential election. Among other things, the ECA outlines the counting procedures of Congress, the rules for Congress to follow in the event of objections or disputed situations, and the role of the vice president, who presides over the counting of electoral votes.

Though the purpose of the ECA is to clarify electoral procedures, it has its flaws. There are phrases within the act that have broad interpretation. Some critics find ambiguity concerning the roles of Congress and the vice president. Are their roles ministerial or ceremonial? Can Congress reject electoral votes beyond the reasons given in the Act?

It is for these reasons that the ECA needs to be reformed and modernized in order to prevent a further constitutional crisis and restore faith in our democratic electoral process.

A bipartisan group of senators have recently put forth new legislation to reform the ECA. This group includes nine Republican lawmakers. Among them is Nebraska’s own Sen. Ben Sasse. It has also been reported that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has expressed openness to reform the ECA.

I thank Senator Sasse for recently joining the bipartisan effort to update the ECA and strengthen America’s democracy. Updating the ECA will help protect our nation and its democratic institutions. It will ensure the will of the American people and the peaceful transfer of power, a hallmark of every healthy democracy.

Rachel Bonar, Omaha