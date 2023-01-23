 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Election bills a Trump legacy

President Franklin Roosevelt famously declared that De. 7, 1941, was a date that would live in infamy. Since then there have been several more dates that should live in infamy. Sept. 11, 2001, for example. Most recently, Jan. 6, 2021. Between those two dates there is another, Nov. 8, 2016, the day Donald Trump became president of the United States.

Then of course Nov. 3, 2020, when he failed to win reelection. His refusal to accept defeat led to the Jan. 6 violent assault on the U.S. Capitol. His Big Lie about the election is still having repercussions.

Here in Nebraska, a bill in the Legislature has been introduced which would eliminate early voting and voting by mail. Another bill would require that all ballots be counted on Election Day. It is difficult to justify enacting restrictive voting laws in Nebraska. Many people have voted early and by mail for years with no evidence of fraud.

The people in the Legislature who support these bills apparently want fewer people voting. The 2020 election deniers have managed to cast doubt on election results everywhere. This is part of Donald Trump's legacy and it will be with us for decades.

Earl Flittner, Waverly

Husker News