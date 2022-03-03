Letter: Elect someone to unite us

I’m a native Nebraskan, raised in a small town, and I hunted pheasants with my dad. Fishing and hunting were our chief sources of protein.

But Jim Pillen and Charles Herbster assume our experiences as Nebraskans are all the same. They certainly do not represent me. Fellow Nebraskans -- Republican, Democrat or independent -- let’s vote for a gubernatorial candidate who shows they can listen, rather than bluster and bully.

The Nebraska governor’s seat should be occupied by a true servant-leader and not bought as a trophy by thin-skinned rich men seeking attention in constant daily 30-second TV ads. Please stop the "fake" gun use and "fake" border control bluster. Do these rich men have a need to feel better about themselves?

The thought of either one exercising control over Nebraskans scares me. Do they actually have plans other than to get elected? Will/can Nebraskans produce and elect a candidate who doesn’t just flash his money in constant ads with no relevant content? Haven’t we had enough governance by millionaires/billionaires? Let’s elect someone who wants to listen, understand, unite and work for all Nebraskans.

Pat Beck Langfeldt, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0