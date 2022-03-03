Letter: Elect people to help planet

The future of Nebraska and the planet will be dictated by climate change. That should be the No. 1 priority for electing officials. Yes, I feel the apathetic eye rolls.

It’s hard accepting a changing world, but our current lifestyle is at a point of irreversible consequences. This is an issue where politics or beliefs can affect both our action and our inaction. Only working together globally with corrective measures will change the outcome.

Think of the consequences for your children and grandchildren. Will you leave them a sustainable planet with a bright future or will you leave a land with exhausted soil, a climate that no longer supports the livestock or crops that exist now?

Droughts, floods, insect infestations, disease, polluted air -- no apocalyptic events, but we see a gradual shift in the earth to protect itself from human exploitation. If you think science will fix this, then remember that’s exactly what it’s been trying to do for the last 40-plus years.

We’re not listening or electing people who follow the science. We are surpassing the earth’s ability to support both itself and humans. Will we be remembered as the selfish generation or as one willing to make sacrifices for our children and beyond?

Climate change will not go away by ignoring it, but we will. We can choose to have a much better planet and life, but it starts now with electing the right policymakers. Be united.

Dale Minter, Lincoln

