Letter: Egger has right experience

The election for Lancaster County Public Defender is technically a partisan race, with a Democrat and Republican candidate. However, voters should make their choice for this race based not on party but rather on the qualifications that matter most: experience, dedication, competence and service.

The mission of the Public Defender’s Office is to provide constitutionally-mandated, quality legal representation to defendants who cannot afford to hire an attorney. An experienced public defender will run an efficient office that serves clients while saving taxpayer dollars.

Conversely, inexperienced leadership in the Public Defender’s Office could be disastrous. We only need to look at the $28 million judgment against Gage County in the Beatrice 6 case to see what happens when the justice system does not run as it should. We cannot let this happen in Lancaster County.

Kristi Egger has nearly four times the experience of her opponent. For 33 years she worked as a deputy public defender. Kristi has handled thousands of cases and every type of case to which the office is appointed. Someone who’s only been an attorney for less than 10 years and has never even worked in a public defender’s office cannot come close to this record of service.

Kristi is not a politician. She has devoted her entire career to the mission of the Public Defender’s Office. Help ensure that Lancaster County's justice system runs effectively and efficiently. Vote for Kristi Egger for Lancaster County Public Defender.

Margene Timm, Lincoln