Letter: Egger best for public defender

Kristi Egger is running for public defender in Lancaster County. She has my full support, and I urge you to vote for her in this election.

The Public Defender’s Office is not a high-profile political office, but its core function, providing high-quality legal services to indigents, is essential to the principles of equal justice and fairness of process.

From my 36 years of experience as Lancaster County public defender, I believe that the most important qualifications for this position are integrity, experience and commitment to the mission of the office. Kristi Egger has all three.

Having been her colleague for almost 30 years, I can personally attest to Kristi’s integrity and good character. She is by far the most experienced candidate in this race, with more than 33 years of experience in providing direct legal services in all types of cases.

Her commitment to the mission of the office is unquestioned. Kristi worked part time as a law clerk in my office while in law school and took a job in a public defender’s office in another county (at great personal sacrifice) until a position did open up in our office and I hired her.

Please join me in voting for Kristi Egger for Lancaster County public defender.

Dennis R. Keefe, Lincoln