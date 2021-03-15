 Skip to main content
Letter: Educators thankful for health department
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department ranks in the middle of the pack among the state's health departments in the percentage of its residents who have been fully vaccinated for against COVID-19.

I stood in a line that stretched halfway around Lincoln North Star High School with hundreds of educators as we waited for our vaccinations recently, all of us in masks and struggling to contain our excitement about what this will mean.

Elementary teachers, university staff, high school administrators and college professors shared stories of the challenges and unexpected opportunities this pandemic year has provoked. Once I got out of the wind and into the lobby, I was greeted by efficient guides, moving us from check-in to helpful doctors to proficient inoculators.

A thank you to the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department does not seem enough. They have been working overtime for more than a year, and still I was greeted with patience and kindness.

We have weathered this storm because smart and dedicated professionals forged ahead in the face of unrelenting criticism and understandable fear. Thanks to them for enduring it all to keep us safe.

Patty Hawk, Crete

