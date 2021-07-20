 Skip to main content
Letter: Educational ban is indoctrination
Letter: Educational ban is indoctrination

University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen has proposed a resolution opposing the inclusion of critical race theory in the university curriculum. As justification, the resolution asserts (among other things) that “America is the best country in the world” and that proponents of critical race theory “disparage important American ideals.”

Even if the University of Nebraska were an elementary school, it would violate the academic freedom of both teachers and students to base its curriculum on an unexamined conception of America as the best of all countries and to exclude contrary ideas.

Despite the claim that the regents support “open reflection, discussion, study, research, and learning,” what this resolution proposes, at least regarding matters of race, is indoctrination, not education.

Passing this resolution would deeply undermine the academic integrity of the University of Nebraska and make it a national laughingstock.

David Moshman, Lincoln

Pillen

Platte County native Jim Pillen is running to earn the Republican nomination for Nebraska's governor.

 COURTESY PHOTO
