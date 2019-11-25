Letter, 11/26: Education investment will pay off

In response to Roger Dinges's letter to the editor ("We must invest more in education," Nov. 8), an investment in education will result in lower unemployment rates in the United States.
According to the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, low-income families are unable to afford 95% of college before scholarships and financial aid, leaving high school graduates working jobs in fast food joints, chain stores or on the streets.
Providing free education from grade school all the way to college will give low-income families the opportunity to complete a four-year degree and go on to get high-paying jobs.
While having the government pay for all education may begin to get pricey, having the government pay for community college tuition and state college tuition may be an easy fix.
Having the government pay for full tuition to all state colleges does raise concerns, such as a higher cost of living because of the increased taxes needed to cover the cost.
While this could affect many, it might not be as big of a dent as some would think. With more citizens getting a college degree, it increases the chances of people earning higher incomes, making those taxes not as big of a deal.
Emily Steiner, Lincoln