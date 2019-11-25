Letter, 11/26: Education investment will pay off

In response to Roger Dinges's letter to the editor ("We must invest more in education," Nov. 8), an investment in education will result in lower unemployment rates in the United States.

According to the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, low-income families are unable to afford 95% of college before scholarships and financial aid, leaving high school graduates working jobs in fast food joints, chain stores or on the streets.

Providing free education from grade school all the way to college will give low-income families the opportunity to complete a four-year degree and go on to get high-paying jobs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While having the government pay for all education may begin to get pricey, having the government pay for community college tuition and state college tuition may be an easy fix.

Having the government pay for full tuition to all state colleges does raise concerns, such as a higher cost of living because of the increased taxes needed to cover the cost.