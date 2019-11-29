Letter, 11/30: Education innovation a path forward

Sometimes I mentally flinch as I unroll our daily paper: What cringeworthy news must I face now?

The Nov. 25 edition provides inspiration for the future instead. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Geography, Anthropology and Global Studies departments have looked reality straight in the eye and seek to combine their strengths to create a new study center addressing real 21st century needs.

The proposed new School of Global Interactive Studies turns impending funding doom on its ear, combining talents and, importantly, optimism that will yield educational and research benefits far greater than the sum of its parts.

I urge the NU Board of Regents to approve this merger. It is this kind of thinking and creative problem-solving that will take us forward in these uncertain, even harrowing, times.

Brava education!

Maureen Ose, Lincoln

