Letter: Education can change culture

In light of the current discussions concerning the Legislature’s task to determine the appropriateness of a new prison and the necessary reforms, I’d offer some observations.

I spent a year co-teaching writing to incarcerated women at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York. Many had been impacted by child neglect and abuse, poverty, mental health issues and domestic violence, and, yet, they came to tell their stories. Participating in educational experiences can start the healing process, setting the path to more self-awareness and individual responsibility-taking.

This happened in a Maryland minimum security prison where inmates gather weekly to knit. Incarcerated men of all ages, many big and burly, bend over their needles making comfort dolls, flat rectangles with faces, for children in domestic violence situations who have been removed from their homes.

As the weeks progressed, the inmates shared that they themselves were those children taken from their homes and often made the first doll for themselves. Their hearts spoke through the workings of their hands.