All Nebraskans must educate themselves on the medical marijuana initiative. It is critical that everyone understand the differences between recreational marijuana and medical marijuana. In most cases, with medical marijuana, the compound that produces the "high" (THC) is largely removed.
The objective of this initiative is to include on our ballot next year a constitutional amendment to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska. In my opinion, it is unconscionable and, indeed, criminal to withhold and block what I truly believe could turn out to be the miracle drug of the 21st century.
Never, ever forget: Where did penicillin come from? Mold! Who wants mold in their house? No one, but we sure like our penicillin now, don't we?
Numerous tests have identified the many, many illnesses, both physical and mental, that could be safely and humanely treated using the CBD compounds found within marijuana, including cancer. The wide-ranging opioid addiction problems throughout our country in many cases could be largely eliminated, not to mention the PTSD suffered by our troops.
Informed voters are critically important to Nebraska.
Judy Green, Plainview