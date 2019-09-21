The editorial board attempted a lofty cautionary vision for our politically divided times by resurrecting Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr. (“Don’t combat intolerance or incivility with more of the same," Sept. 18).
While their motive strove for grandeur, I witnessed overly simplistic logic, false equivalency and straight white privilege blind spots produce epic failure.
To be clear, there is no equivalency regarding the incivility demonstrated by a legally unprotected barista identifying as transgender. Here, the barista exercised civil disobedience in response to an identified member of the Nebraska Family Alliance during an LGBTQ-hostile Trump era.
Such politically influential organizations actively inhibit the barista's realization of full healthcare protection, equal employment and housing protection under the law. Such organizations also promote toxic cultural norms jeopardizing safety of LGBTQ citizens. I'm certain the Nebraska Family Alliance coffee patron has not endured government-sanctioned discrimination and threats of violence.
To be clear, there is no equivalency regarding the incivility a female constituent demonstrated after being ignored by Senator Sasse for months--a constituent who even traveled to Washington D.C.to meet with Senator Sasse and was refused.
What happens when elected officials refuse availability and representation of their constituents? Democracy partially dies.
Thus, I feel no sympathy for Sen. Sasse's damaged ego. His shameless Runza-selling self-promotion at Husker games--self-promotion posturing as accessibility to citizens-- is pathetic.
Instead, the editorial board should be asking what Abraham Lincoln would be thinking about that political farce!
Sadly, the board had their chance to express real moral courage -- the kind King and Lincoln would applaud--and instead, hid behind men who risked it all to advocate against human rights abuses.
Until our fellow LGBTQ citizens are treated equally under the law and not demonized by groups like the euphemistically named Nebraska Family Alliance, and until elected officials are genuinely accessible to all constituents, I won't cry over righteously expressed indignation interrupting Runza and coffee sales.
Neither would King nor Lincoln.
Sarah Thomas, Lincoln