Letter: Editorial answered its own question

While reading the editorial "Farm-to-school network great idea that took too long to occur" (May 14), it seems to me that the editorial board answered its own question.

It listed all of the benefits that this might have for the state, farmers, schools and school kids, as well as pointing out the relatively low price tag for the program. Yet you questioned if the $100,000 price tag for a coordinator was necessary.

"We're just surprised such practices weren't already in place."

Perhaps this is why a coordinator is needed! School budgets have lots of strings attached, especially when the money comes from the federal government. Farmers often sell to wholesalers, not individual businesses or public schools. Raw foods and vegetables require special handling and preparation.

Perhaps having someone to help navigate these complexities is needed, and that's why these practices are not already in place.

Craig Kohtz, Lincoln

