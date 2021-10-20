Letter: Economic, political policy hypocrisy

Is that clickbait headline sufficient to get any attention? Such seems not to be just how we plan as a country, but how we operate. A stunning example to me is the repeat posturing over our national debt.

National Public Radio pointed out recently that since 1969, America’s debt ceiling has been revised or suspended 49 times under Republicans and 29 times under Democrats.

Trickle-down economics has failed for decades since President Reagan began using it as a tax policy.

It sort of boggles my mind to try and wrap the current Republican nonsense around failing to raise the debt ceiling. We are only three of 10 years into the Trump tax cuts. We raised debt to borrow money for those tax cuts.

I am willing to bet if we were to bring a bill to the current Republican leadership to raise the debt at least enough to see they get those tax breaks, they will vote for it. Make a standalone bill for more tax breaks if the richest lose any advantages, it will probably pass by unanimous Republican consent.

How many citizens get to borrow money under false pretenses and then not pay it back because they don’t want to? How many should get too? How many get to borrow money for other people, then not pay it back?

Herbert Abrams, Lincoln

