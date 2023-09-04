To the residents in northeast Lincoln, we feel your pain and are happy for your resolution. For us, it was city leaders declining to update vague, antiquated city code (see July 19 letter to the editor), allowing a business to be placed in our residential neighborhood.

For you, it was city leaders unwisely disengaging from the process of relocating the state penitentiary which, for a time, was going to be placed proximate to your neighborhood.

In our case, the citizens lost. In your case, city and state leaders wisely came together for a win-win solution by swapping locations for the prison. But why does there have to be political pressure for city leadership to make the hard choice?

From a Tuesday Journal Star story, we learned that city leaders had the opportunity to accommodate the new state penitentiary on city land near the landfill. From the news conference Q&A on Wednesday, we learned that city leadership knew the state was considering the site northeast of Lincoln.

With all this information, city leaders still chose the politically expedient approach of declining to work with the state.

Having a prison in Lincoln? Newsflash: We already have one!

Losing land for future growth? Growth was never likely substantial toward the landfill. Might this commotion and uproar be what happens when those in power make decisions based on the political winds of the moment instead of solving problems from a set of least-bad choices?

Deferring hard choices only leads to bad future outcomes. This time some citizens in Lincoln were spared, but the pattern seems set — the easy way is the preferred way. Let’s look for leaders interested in making difficult decisions from the outset. With some problems, the only way that ensures everyone loses is the easy way.

Todd Thornock, Lincoln