Letter: East Beltway should be priority

Now that the state has secured $2 billion in highway funding, the East Beltway needs to move up the priority list. The East Beltway not only benefits Lincoln but the entire state of Nebraska.

We will soon start reaping the benefits of the investment of the South Beltway. The South Beltway will reduce congestion through the city and open up the beltway corridor to business and residential development opportunities. This economic activity benefits the entire state.

Lincoln will continue to grow to the south and to the east regardless of a beltway network. Because of the growth and higher economic development return on investment, the East Beltway should be prioritized ahead of the 14th/Warlick/Old Cheney elevated roundabout and 33rd/Adams/Cornhusker railroad overpass.

The economic activity from the beltway network greatly expands our tax base, making it easier for us to make the future investments of the elevated roundabout and railroad overpass.

Mike James, Lincoln

