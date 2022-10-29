 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Dungan will make a difference

I'm writing to endorse George Dungan for District 26 of the Legislature.

I grew up in northeast Lincoln and am excited that this area has such an outstanding candidate to represent them. George is such a good listener and cares about the quality of people's lives.

I know George is able to bring people together and make things happen. George is a great public servant and will be able to represent working families well.

George is not only a bridge-builder but very articulate and will be able to get a lot of important work done in the Legislature. Who you vote for makes a big difference in our lives and world. I encourage you to vote for George Dungan for Legislature.

David J. Lux, Lincoln

