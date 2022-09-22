Letter: Dungan shares Nebraska values

I’ve practiced law in Lincoln for the last 36 years, and I can tell you that George Dungan is the best qualified candidate in Legislative District 26 (north Lincoln). Dungan has spent the last eight years of his professional career as an attorney at the Lancaster County Public Defender’s Office, defending the Constitution.
In contrast, his opponent, Russ Barger, seems extreme and outside of the mainstream. Barger believes in a near total abortion ban, with no exceptions for rape and incest. Barger opposed Obamacare’s coverage of contraceptives. Barger criticized wearing masks and getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
The choice is clear. George Dungan supports our values — Nebraska values. Vote for George Dungan for Legislature.
Dennis Crawford, Lincoln