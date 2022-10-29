Letter: Dungan is a vote for action

Magical thinking is ill-suited to solve problems when what we really need are real people working on real solutions to real-world problems. The future is created in the present. It is dependent upon what we do and what we prioritize.

It is therefore incumbent upon us all, regardless of any political or religious persuasion, to embrace the task improving our community. That nonpartisan call to action is no less urgent in northeast Lincoln. As a candidate for Legislative District 26, George Dungan is the best candidate to lead us in such work to improve not only our lives but the world we leave for our grandchildren.

George has demonstrated that he genuinely cares about people, that he is knowledgeable on the issues that we face locally, and as a prior colleague at the public defender’s office I can say George will not shy away from fighting the good fight. A vote for George for Legislature is a vote for real action.

John C. Jorgensen, Lincoln