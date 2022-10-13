 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Dungan gets health issues

I’m writing this letter in support of Legislative District 26 candidate George Dungan. As a registered nurse, I believe George is the best candidate for our community.

I began my nursing career in November of 2020, the middle of the COVID pandemic. Things were bleak, to say the least. Younger patients with no preexisting conditions were dying frequently. While the emotional and physical work was tough, I was luckily surrounded by supportive friends who understood the need to protect our community.

George was one of these people. I have no doubt that George will continue to prioritize the health of his community, whether that is by spreading awareness or voting for access to healthcare for his constituents. George understands the importance of a healthy community and is willing to work to make it happen.

Kristen Pinks, Lincoln

