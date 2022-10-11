Letter: Dungan embodies best attributes

George Dungan, candidate for Legislative District 26 in north Lincoln, is a man who I have the good fortune of calling my friend. In the time we’ve spent together, I have never known him to be anything but thoughtful, kind and steadfast.

In his work and personal relationships, George strives to equip those around him with what they need to reach their happiness and fulfillment. He is someone who wants to understand your point of view, not dictate it to you —not to tell you where to go with your life, but give you the tools to reach your destination.

To this end he directs immense compassion toward equal opportunity and education for all, to a greater mutual understanding between neighbors and communities.

The dream of the unicameral is to sidestep the pretentious, nonsensical grandstanding and tiresome bickering of party politics and to empower the citizens of the great state of Nebraska to unite toward a greater, common good.

I don’t know anyone who cares more for the prosperity of their fellow man than George Dungan. Northeast Lincoln would be fortunate to elect such a representative.

Jonathan Egan, Lincoln