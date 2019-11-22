I searched the internet for info on the pharmaceutical companies. There are more than 10,000 lobbyists in Washington making big, big salaries. According to the Washington Post, Washington is "teeming with lobbyists."
Do you really believe we will get a break in the cost of our prescription drugs? The pharmaceutical drug companies contribute to the politicians' campaign funds, and who knows how much money is stuffed in their pockets (legally or illegally) to keep their prices high.
They are no different than other big corporations that influence our politicians. Washington does what the big boys direct them to do. They run our country, not our elected officials. Many politicians land high-paying jobs with big corporations after they leave politics, or they have relatives who do.
Bob Black, Lincoln