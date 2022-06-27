Letter: Drug importing can be risky

For years now, there has been a dangerous misconception concerning the importation of prescription drugs from foreign countries such as Canada and the United Kingdom. This misconception is that these prescription drugs, while sometimes cheaper, are completely safe due to stringent healthcare regulations in these countries. This is unfortunately not the case.

There have been numerous instances in which patients in the United States receive their prescriptions with foreign markings indicating the origin of these drugs is not Canada or the United Kingdom but rather from a third country.

The Food and Drug Administration does not regulate these imported drugs, and patients risk ingesting counterfeit medication, which can be extremely detrimental to their health.

As a retired pharmacist, I am aware of stories of prescription drugs from countries of unknown origin and serious patient risk. To ensure the safety Americans deserve and have come to expect, our Nebraska members of Congress – Adrian Smith and Don Bacon – must oppose attempts to open the door to prescription drug importation in the House.

Richard Haase, Lincoln

