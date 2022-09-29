Letter: Drop the mop; stop the flow

I concur with the sentiments presented in the Journal Star article from Sept 11, “As overdoses plateau in Lincoln, will officials look to harm-reduction efforts touted elsewhere?” The effects of deadly drug use for my family, my friends and my country are almost too frightening to imagine. The problem transcends politics.

However, instead of, "How do we stop people from dying from drug use?" we should ask, "How do we reduce the availability of deadly drugs"? An analogy is rather than debate mopping vs. wet vacuum, we need to stop the water flow.

Looking at the CDC data on overdose death rates, you can see significant variance in the rate of overdose deaths over the 87 months represented.

Based on this data, the rate of growth of overdose deaths at the end of the Obama administration was 731 per month. (That is 731 additional people died from one month to the next.) During the Trump administration, the rate of growth decreased by 54% to 201, due to the restricted boarder access. Since Biden took office, the rate has jumped 330% to 1,374. When Biden took office, 73,000 Americans were dying of overdoses every month. The last month included in the CDC report was March 2022 when 109,000 Americans died.

The Mexican cartels can’t manufacture the drugs fast enough using Chinese-generated chemicals. We need to shut the flow off, not mop up the problem later.

Lyle Hervert, Roca