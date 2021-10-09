Letter: Driver shortage is everywhere

In response to Mike Hopkins' letter ("Change could ease shortage," Oct. 3) about the shortage of bus drivers for LPS:
First, LPS is not the only school district with a shortage of drivers. Second, I worked briefly for the Scottsdale Unified School District, and it involved normally six hours per day, split into three hours in the morning and three hours in the afternoon. The same driver did both drop-off and pickup. Wages were approximately $17 per hour.
Hours are not the problem. It is a shortage everywhere.
Dennis Scott McNeal, Lincoln