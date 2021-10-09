 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Driver shortage is everywhere
0 Comments

Letter: Driver shortage is everywhere

  • 0
School Bus, 08.19

A school bus enters the lot Thursday at Lincoln Public Schools' transportation facility. LPS, like other school districts, is facing a shortage of bus drivers.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

In response to Mike Hopkins' letter ("Change could ease shortage," Oct. 3) about the shortage of bus drivers for LPS:

First, LPS is not the only school district with a shortage of drivers. Second, I worked briefly for the Scottsdale Unified School District, and it involved normally six hours per day, split into three hours in the morning and three hours in the afternoon. The same driver did both drop-off and pickup. Wages were approximately $17 per hour.

Hours are not the problem. It is a shortage everywhere.

Dennis Scott McNeal, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Green Light or gaslight
Letters

Letter: Green Light or gaslight

  • Updated

After reading the Green Light Lincoln article ("Green Light benefits drivers," Oct. 1), I had to re-read it to see if it was covering the Linc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News