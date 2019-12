I wish everyone the best of the holiday season! Thanks to all the heroes out there!

Please keep in mind while driving, don’t put the ones I love at risk because you're late or in a hurry. In the end, is it really worth the loss of a life?

And for the others who tailgate, go around. If I were to brake, you just paid my car off!

Shawn Hunt, Lincoln

