Letter, 2/23: Dreamers could populate state

The governor and Legislature want to make Nebraska more attractive to people to work and live here. But more young people leave than stay, and the state is falling short in attracting a vibrant young workforce.

One meaningful solution to this dilemma is for our federal legislators to enable citizenship for young people designated as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival, also known as Dreamers. Estimates show about 3,400 Dreamers in Nebraska and that they contribute more than $150 million to our state's economy.

Because of attacks on the program from several fronts, the fate of these young people is in limbo.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With population declines in 66 of 93 Nebraska counties in the last decade and forecasts for the trend continuing, legislation could allow citizenship to Dreamers with the proviso that they be employed for at least two of their first five years in counties or cities with populations of less than 10,000.

The Nebraska economy needs Dreamers to be part of the solution to our workforce woes. Dreamers should be encouraged to live, stay and build their families in Nebraska because the fertility rates are below replacement levels in the state and U.S.