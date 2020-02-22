Letter, 2/23: Downtown benches send a message

I would like to use words like "inclusive" and "welcoming" when I talk about the city of Lincoln. I would love to say walking around downtown shows how we care for each other as fellow Lincolnites.

But mixed in with the flower baskets and art installations, we see bars on the benches — which is known around the world as “hostile architecture.” It shows that we have money in the city budget to say to an already struggling population, "You are not welcome here."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is an embarrassment. It is insulting to say the bench bars are a “design element” of the downtown area or to keep skateboards from damaging the seats. Yeah, you don't want kids playing by the Children’s Museum. The offensive bars are now rusting to a neglected, harsh patina. The design point becomes moot when the message is really, "Get lost."

Please have them removed!

Michael Reinmiller, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0