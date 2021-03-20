Letter: Double standard on federal laws

Several year ago gun-restrictions advocates were concerned the Legislature would pass a law prohibiting local government from passing gun restrictions more restrictive than federal law.

In 2021 we have LB188 that would make it a violation of the law to enforce a federal gun law that was more restrictive than state law. If local government can still pass gun restriction laws then the city of Lincoln should enact a law prohibiting the Proud Boys and Oath Keeper from bringing their guns into the city of Lincoln to attend Legislative hearings.

In view of the attempt by these groups to subvert the federal government, our governor and many in the Legislature still think conducting government under the threat of gun violence is acceptable.

While turning our noses up at federal gun laws if we don't like them would be acceptable, we cannot legalize medical marijuana because it is against federal law. Therefore we cannot do something that will enhance some people's quality of life because it is against federal law. But we want to make sure federal law does not interfere with getting as many firearms in the public space so you cannot go shopping, movies etc. without being in the present of potential gun violence.

Kenneth Snyder, Lincoln

