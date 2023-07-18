To date, more than 1,000 people have been identified and arrested following the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the U.S. Capitol. Our government authorities apparently have the technology and the manpower to identify more than 1,000 individuals crammed into a mass of humanity, track them down all over the country and apprehend them.

To say that that is very impressive would be an understatement.

Now let’s contrast that to the bag of cocaine found inside the White House, where cameras are located in every nook and cranny. In spite of the extensive video coverage, the lone individual who left the bag behind cannot be identified. That is preposterous!

I think I smell a rat, or more than likely a swarm of rats. It has become rather obvious — and concerning as well — that some people are above the law.

Fred C. Lupher, Lincoln