Letter: Don't worry about the unmasked

Dr. Bob Rauner states, "I agree that there is no need to require a mask if people are vaccinated. but how do we know who in room is vaccinated and who is not?" ("CDC relaxes mask guidance. What will Lincoln do?" May 15)

Who cares?

He continues, "For example, how do we keep a grocery store safe if 30% of the shoppers are unvaccinated, potentially infectious and not wearing a mask."

Again, who cares?

Those who have not gotten the vaccine are only going to infect others who have not gotten vaccinated and not harm those of us who have been vaccinated, have antibodies, or immunity.

What better an incentive for getting vaccinated, to those laggards or nonbelievers, than getting back to normal and making masks a thing of the past. Get vaccinated, or risk getting COVID.

Unvaccinated people are incredibly unlikely infect any of us who conscientiously did our duty and got the vaccination.