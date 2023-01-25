Letter: Don't waste time on drag bill

With as much important business as the Nebraska Legislature has to do this year we still had an angry group of senators take time to introduce a hate bill against gay people. LB371 from Sens. Dave Murman, Joni Albrecht, Tom Brewer, Rob Clements, Steve Erdman, Steve Halloran, Rick Holdcroft, Kathleen Kauth and Loren Lippincott will criminalize children watching drag shows in the state, and adults allowing it could face jail and fines up to $10,000. This is not right and these conservative woke officials need to pull it.

It's odd to me that in 2023 they are trying to criminalize the type of clothing humans can wear (in this case a man in a dress) if it's in front of children.

Baby Boomer's might remember performers on TV in drag regularly when you were a kid. Milton Berle or Uncle Milty wasn't trying to groom you to be gay when he showed up on his TV show dressed as a woman. He was there to make you laugh, much as today's drag shows are.

Flip Wilson every week had a segment with Geraldine, Flip dressed as a loud mouthed woman and made you laugh at how angry and mean "she" could be.

The film Some Like It Hot with Marilyn Monroe had her co stars, Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis, dressed in drag for the movie. Should we arrest a theater owner for showing this to children?

I'll close by saying these senators need to put away the pitchforks and stop this witch hunt on gay people.

Heath Henery, Norfolk